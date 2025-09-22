Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhami Consulting hits the floor after MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Likhami Consulting hits the floor after MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Likhami Consulting hit a lower circuit of 2% to Rs 396.90 after the company announced that Babu Lal Jain has resigned from his position as managing director and chief executive officer, effective at the close of business on 30 September 2025.

Jain resigned due to pre-occupation with other activities. The firm confirmed that there are no other material reasons for the resignation beyond those mentioned in Jains resignation letter.

The board is currently in the process of selecting a new managing director, and the company will duly inform the stock exchange once the appointment is finalized.

Likhami Consulting is primarily engaged in business of Consultancy, financial services and other allied services.

 

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 50% to Rs 0.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 0.02 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 15.4% YoY to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

As of 22 September 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 394.92 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon