Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 229.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 187.90 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 116.84% to Rs 79.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.69% to Rs 624.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 229.13% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 187.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.