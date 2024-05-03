Business Standard
Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 51.19% to Rs 0.82 crore
Net Loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.19% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.821.68 -51 7.325.71 28 OPM %-7.32-4.76 --3.69-5.78 - PBDT-0.02-0.13 85 -0.200.04 PL PBT-0.15-0.27 44 -0.72-0.53 -36 NP-0.15-0.17 12 -0.56-0.41 -37
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

