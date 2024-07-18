Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lloyds Metals edges higher after iron ore production rises over 15% YoY in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Lloyds Metals and Energy added 1.10% to Rs 741.30 after the company reported quarterly iron ore production of 4 million tonnes (MT) for Q1 FY25, which is higher by 5.26% as compared with the production volume of 3.8 MT recorded in Q1 FY24.
The company's direct reduced iron (DRI) production for the first quarter of FY25 was 76,704 tonnes, up 15.74% YoY. DRI production for the same period last year was 66,274 tonnes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Lloyds Metals and Energy is a metals and mining company engaged in mining iron ore, manufacturing sponge iron and generating power.
The company had reported 2.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.91 crore on a 77.38% increase in sales to Rs 1,554.29 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

OpenAI's Sam Altman would make a good Marvel villain: Scarlett Johansson

Hi-Tech Pipes zooms 6% on achieving highest ever sales volume in Q1FY25

Indian states are inviting Tesla's component suppliers to lure the EV maker

HDFC Bank Q1 preview: Muted loan, deposit growth to hit profit, margin QoQ

Stock market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices slip 1% each; Zee slumps 8%, Trent 5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon