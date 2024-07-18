Spicejet drops after CFO Ashish Kumar resigns

Spicejet declined 2.41% to Rs 2.41 after the company's head of finance and chief financial officer (CFO), Ashish Kumar resigning from the position to pursue other opportunities.

Podder is a chartered accountant (CA) with over 30 years of experience in large organizations like PwC, Reliance, Mahindra, Go Air, SpiceJet etc. in aviation, hospitality and telecom sectors.

SpiceJet is a low-budget air carrier. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

Joyakesh Podder has taken over as the head of finance and is being designated as the deputy chief financial officer of the Spicejet with effect from 15 July 2024.