Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17165 shares Esab India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 July 2024. Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17165 shares. The stock increased 16.69% to Rs.1,208.00. Volumes stood at 17773 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 3510 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 404 shares. The stock increased 7.08% to Rs.6,767.00. Volumes stood at 487 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 71893 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9200 shares. The stock increased 1.88% to Rs.1,573.90. Volumes stood at 13756 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 90937 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23211 shares. The stock increased 3.04% to Rs.914.35. Volumes stood at 11328 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank recorded volume of 14.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.67.60. Volumes stood at 11.26 lakh shares in the last session.

