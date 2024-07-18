E2E Networks hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises 45% YoY in FY25

E2E Networks hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1692.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.48% to Rs 10.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 6.97 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

profit before tax (PBT) increased 58.85% YoY to Rs 13.55 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses stood at Rs 28.10 crore, steepy higher than Rs 11.28 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Purchase of services and consumables was at Rs 6.67 crore (up 47.24%YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 5.10 crore (up 46.13% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 3.36 crore (up 1580% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 41.66 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 19.81 crore in same quarter last year.