Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 151.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 15.18 croreNet profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 151.35% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.1814.20 7 OPM %9.1616.20 -PBDT3.062.04 50 PBT2.281.24 84 NP1.860.74 151
