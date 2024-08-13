Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 151.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 15.18 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 151.35% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.1814.209.1616.203.062.042.281.241.860.74