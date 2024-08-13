Aayush Wellness standalone net profit rises 177.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 11.08 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 177.78% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.0802.0800.250.090.250.090.250.09