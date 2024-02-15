Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12.0312.1413.1317.461.892.420.911.650.661.16