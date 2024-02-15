Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 12.03 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.0312.14 -1 OPM %13.1317.46 -PBDT1.892.42 -22 PBT0.911.65 -45 NP0.661.16 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content