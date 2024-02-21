LTIMindtree signs MoU with Eurolife FFH

To establish Gen AI and Digital Hubs in Europe and India

This announcement also aligns with the Government of India's newly introduced "Anusandhan" scheme, aimed at catalyzing innovation and research within technology and startup ecosystem.

As a part of this association, Eurolife FFH will set up Generative Al and Digital Hub in Athens to develop innovative solutions for insurance businesses in Greece and LTIMindtree will provide deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai.

Professionals from both the companies will jointly undergo specialized training in Generative Al and Digital Transformation to develop cutting edge products and services that will enhance customer experience and operational efficiency for businesses across insurance, banking, shipping, and manufacturing industries.

LTIMindtree today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eurolife FFH, a leading insurance company in Athens, Greece powered by Fairfax Digital Services, to establish first-of-its-kind Gen AI and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and Mumbai, India.