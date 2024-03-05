LTTS collaborates with Intel to scale edge-AI solutions

L&T Technology Services has announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation aimed at developing and providing scalable edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) applications.

LTTS' expertise in the domains of connected vehicles and smart transportation systems has been pivotal in the development and implementation of advanced communication technologies like telematics, ADAS and C2VX. By harnessing Intel's Edge Platform, including built-in AI runtime the with OpenVINO inference for real-time AI inferencing optimization, LTTS will empower on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation. These scenarios typically demand advanced networking and AI analytics at the edge, meeting stringent real-world needs with low latency, locality, and cost requirements.

This collaboration underscores LTTS' commitment to push the envelope in smart cities and road infrastructure, facilitating and laying the groundwork for enabling intelligent transportation systems. Intel's Edge Platform is a game-changing commercial software platform that is revolutionizing the way developers engineer, deploy, and manage distributed edge infrastructure and applications. It offers a comprehensive ecosystem with modular building blocks, premium service and support offerings, providing developers with an all-in-one solution for their edge computing needs. Intel's approach is horizontal, which means it's designed to scale infrastructure across various industries, a departure from the traditional vertical approaches.

