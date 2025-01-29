Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

L&T Technology Services has been awarded a multiyear, $80 million deal with a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions. This strategic partnership will accelerate the client's digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale.

This net new latest deal win in the Sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM). This initiative is designed not only to support the client's transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide.

 

Leveraging its proven engineering expertise and its established Go Deeper to Scale Strategy', LTTS applied its principles of Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. to drive innovation at scale for the customer and enable them to remain at a leadership position in a dynamic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Jubilant Pharmova announces acquisition of 80% stake in JASMIN

Jubilant Pharmova announces acquisition of 80% stake in JASMIN

Shares of Denta Water & Infra Solutions list in T Group

Shares of Denta Water & Infra Solutions list in T Group

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon