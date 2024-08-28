Lupin Ltd up for third consecutive session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214.9, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.78% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 51.27% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Lupin Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214.9, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 19.01% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22729, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2213.7, up 2.19% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 101.78% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 51.27% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

