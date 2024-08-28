Infosys Ltd spurts 2.52%, up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1947.9, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.4% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 38.19% gain in the Nifty IT index. Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1947.9, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Infosys Ltd has added around 4.1% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41709.25, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1949.2, up 2.67% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 37.4% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 38.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

