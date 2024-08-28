Business Standard
LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 7.53%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 6184.55, up 7.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.4% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6184.55, up 7.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 6.88% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41709.25, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6171, up 7.35% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is up 20.4% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 38.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

