M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 341.37 croreNet profit of M M Forgings declined 31.11% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 341.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales341.37364.37 -6 OPM %18.3219.63 -PBDT53.3463.88 -16 PBT30.8444.44 -31 NP22.3432.43 -31
