Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 209.60% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net Loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 209.60% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.267.19 210 OPM %3.50-19.75 -PBDT0.06-1.97 LP PBT-0.38-2.11 82 NP-0.28-1.80 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

