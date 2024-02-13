Mahindra & Mahindra's total production increased 32.38% to 1,01,169 units in the month of January 2024 as against 76,421 units as compared with January 2023.

On the other hand, exports for the period under review tumbled 41.97% YoY to 1,746 units.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's consolidated net profit declined 15.33% to Rs 2,347.75 crore despite of 14.8% rise in revenue from operation to Rs 34,281.20 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip declined 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1,658 on the BSE.

The auto major's total sales was 72,198 units in January 2024, up by 17.72% from 61,326 units sold in the same period a year ago.