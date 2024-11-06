Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maan Aluminium Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Alldigi Tech Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2024.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Alldigi Tech Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2024.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 172.7 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64682 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 2033. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14955 shares in the past one month.

 

Alldigi Tech Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 954.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3465 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd pared 5.53% to Rs 2120. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7903 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Polycab India emerges lowest bidder for Rs 4099 cr BSNL project

Polycab India emerges lowest bidder for Rs 4099 cr BSNL project

Nifty scales above 24,500; consumer durables shares advance

Nifty scales above 24,500; consumer durables shares advance

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 101.24% in the September 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 101.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Everest Industries Ltd slipped 5.52% to Rs 1072. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1283 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's currency falls to all-time low as Donald Trump claims US presidency

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Why Trump election lead sparked 1093-pt rally in Sensex; Nifty atop 24,500

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts at 80,350; Nifty at 24,450; Dow futures jump 1,100 pts

Nothing OS 3.0

Android 15-based NothingOS 3.0 available in beta on Phone 2: How to install

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

Trump thanks supporters, says the moment will help America heal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon