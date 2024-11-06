NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 174.23 croreNet profit of NDR Auto Components rose 15.70% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 174.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.23157.62 11 OPM %9.969.74 -PBDT19.8716.83 18 PBT15.9013.23 20 NP11.9410.32 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content