Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.92% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 38.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.021.67 -39 OPM %21.5713.17 -PBDT0.190.19 0 PBT0.160.17 -6 NP0.160.17 -6
