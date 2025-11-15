Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 275.11 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 0.75% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 275.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales275.11228.73 20 OPM %6.046.94 -PBDT10.409.63 8 PBT5.905.72 3 NP3.963.99 -1
