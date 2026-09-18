Mahi Drugs' API unit clears USFDA audit

Haleos Labs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully conducted an inspection of Mahi Drugs, a material subsidiary of the company, at its API manufacturing facility located at Plot No. 82, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli -531019, Andhra Pradesh, from 15 September 2026 to 18 September 2026.

The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations, thereby achieving the same outcome as the previous USFDA inspection conducted at the said facility in January 2025.