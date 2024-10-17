Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 50.02 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.0257.74 -13 OPM %-5.900.83 -PBDT-2.900.04 PL PBT-3.71-0.74 -401 NP-2.76-0.68 -306

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE: EAM's visit to Pak was limited to 1 bilateral engagement besides attending SCO meet, says MEA

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Devon Conway (NZ)

India vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Conway steers NZ ahead after great Indian collapse

tomato

Tomato prices to cool down soon: Consumer affairs secretary Khare

infosys

Infosys boosts headcount by 2,456 in Q2, reversing earlier staff cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon