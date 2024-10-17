Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 50.02 croreNet Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.0257.74 -13 OPM %-5.900.83 -PBDT-2.900.04 PL PBT-3.71-0.74 -401 NP-2.76-0.68 -306
