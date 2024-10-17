Business Standard
5Paisa Capital standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 14.97% to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 100.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100.7996.90 4 OPM %38.2134.64 -PBDT32.4927.11 20 PBT29.3024.87 18 NP21.8919.04 15

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

