Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2650.75, down 3.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.51% rally in NIFTY and a 60.03% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2650.75, down 3.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.87% on the day, quoting at 24009. The Sensex is at 78668.1, down 2.86%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost around 7.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25714.45, down 4.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2669.9, down 3.18% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 73.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.51% rally in NIFTY and a 60.03% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 32.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

