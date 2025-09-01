Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra achieved tractor sales of 28,117 units in month of August 2025 compared to 21,917 units in August 2024, recording a growth of 28%.

The tractors sales comprised of domestic sales of 26,201 units (higher by 28% YoY) and exports of 1,916 units (higher by 37% YoY) during the month of August 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We sold 26,201 tractors in the domestic market during August 2025, a growth of 28% over last year. The above-normal monsoon and improved reservoir levels augur well not only for Kharif crops but also for the upcoming Rabi season in October. While the IMD's forecast of surplus rainfall in September - especially in certain pockets - may pose risks to Kharif harvests, it needs to be managed with caution. All these factors, along with continued government support through financing schemes for farmers could potentially drive tractor demand during the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,916 tractors, a growth of 37% over last year.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales of 75,901 units in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales of 75,901 units in Aug'25

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SML Isuzu drops after weak August sales

SML Isuzu drops after weak August sales

VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

Key equity indices extend gains to trade near day's high; European markets advance

Key equity indices extend gains to trade near day's high; European markets advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon