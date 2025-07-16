Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Increases production capacity by 50,000 KTPA

Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) has marked a significant milestone by expanding its Propylene Glycol (PG) Plant. The newly established, state-of-the-art facility will commence operations upon receipt of the Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board.

With this expansion, MPL will increase its Propylene Glycol production capacity by 50,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA), augmenting the existing capacity of 22,000 KTPA. This strategic initiative underscores MPL's steadfast commitment to the Government of India's Make in India vision, bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities to the domestic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs exclusive agreement with Sanofi India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs exclusive agreement with Sanofi India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon