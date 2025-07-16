Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

CFF Fluid Control jumped 4.13% to Rs 651 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for enhancing CFF's portfolio in Naval & Marine Systems.

The parties have agreed to collaborate in the development of the subsea based sonar and to jointly pursue and execute contracts for the same by collaborating their mutual strengths and expertise.

CFF Fluid Control manufactures and services shipboard machinery, critical component systems and test facilities for submarines and surface ships for the defence sector. The company also designs, manufactures and provides services related to mechanical equipment and systems for industries such as nuclear and clean energy.

 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

