Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2149.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 38.33% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.546.45516.022149.672027.346.726.166.997.0630.0521.57117.09104.4028.0519.53108.6795.8420.5714.8780.9371.60