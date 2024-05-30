Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 546.45 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 38.33% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 546.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2149.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2027.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
