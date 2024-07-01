Business Standard
Manorama Industries commences production at new fractionation plant

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Manorama Industries has commenced commercial production from its new state-of-art fractionation plant which has a capacity of 25,000-tonnes per annum (TPA) and takes the Company's total fractionation input capacity 40,000 TPA.
The added fractionation capacity strengthens Manorama Industries global proposition in manufacturing of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), exotic speciality fats & butters. It enables the company to significantly enhance its top line and profitability for the coming years.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

