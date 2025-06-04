Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Marico announced its foray into the Cold Pressed Oils segment with the launch of the new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range. This launch marks a strategic expansion of the Saffola Oils portfolio.

With a legacy of over five decades in supporting heart health, Saffola's entry into the growing Cold Pressed Oils category is a natural extension of its expertise. Cold pressed oils are in growing demand as they retain the natural flavour, aroma, and nutrients of the seed due to their low-temperature extraction process, making them a wholesome addition to everyday meals. By leveraging its experience in multi-source edible oils, Saffola brings both single seed and dual seed cold-pressed variants to the market, carving a distinct space in this evolving category.

 

The new Saffola Cold Pressed Oils range delivers a balanced blend of innovation and authentic taste with its Single Seed and Dual Seed options:

Dual Seed Cold Pressed Oils: Groundnut & Sesame and Groundnut & Safflower- blended to provide a good fatty acid balance while preserving rich flavour.

Single Seed Cold Pressed Oils: 100% Groundnut, 100% Sesame, and 100% Mustard -rich in essential fatty acids, and delivers authentic seed taste.

Cold-pressed to preserve flavour, the range offers a balanced composition of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids supporting everyday cooking that aligns with long term wellness and contains essential nutrients that support cholesterol management

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India private sector growth loses mild momentum in May

India private sector growth loses mild momentum in May

Barometers turn rangebound; media shares rally for 6th day

Barometers turn rangebound; media shares rally for 6th day

IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

NSE SME Neptune Petro heats up post-listing

NSE SME Neptune Petro heats up post-listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon