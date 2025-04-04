Friday, April 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marico Ltd gains for third straight session

Marico Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.1, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.95% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.1, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 22953.4. The Sensex is at 75498.03, down 1.05%. Marico Ltd has gained around 14.25% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53806.75, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 674.75, up 1.9% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 32.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.95% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 59.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

