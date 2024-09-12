Marico Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 685, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.23% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. Marico Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 685, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25003.7. The Sensex is at 81679.08, up 0.19%. Marico Ltd has risen around 3.7% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64768.15, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 684.85, up 0.35% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.23% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

