Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd, Veeram Securities Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Premier Polyfilm Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 266.75 at 12-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5429 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd spiked 18.03% to Rs 144.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4937 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd soared 17.47% to Rs 13.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd rose 12.56% to Rs 58.26. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46523 shares in the past one month.

GPT Healthcare Ltd advanced 10.89% to Rs 199.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66620 shares in the past one month.

