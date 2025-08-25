Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 100-cr patch repair contract in Andhra Pradesh

Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 100-cr patch repair contract in Andhra Pradesh

Aug 25 2025

Markolines Pavement Technologies gained 3.25% to Rs 179.55 after the company has secured a significant contract worth approximately Rs 100 crore for the operation and production of patch repair work in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the nature of work involves long-term maintenance and repair operations over a span of 5 years.

The company confirmed that there is no interest or involvement from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity awarding the contract. Additionally, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and has been executed on an arms length basis.

 

Markolines Pavement Tech is engaged in the business of providing highway operation & maintenance services.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 119.1% to Rs 3.79 crore on an 44.4% rise in net sales to Rs 72.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rally

JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Signpost India climbs after bagging advertising rights for metro stations in Bangalore

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

NSE SME Studio LSD's market premiere struggles to find an audience

First Published: Aug 25 2025

