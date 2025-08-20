Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Yes Bank (YBL) said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded the bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND AA-' from 'IND A' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the rating upgrade factors in an improvement in the consolidated profitability in 1Q FY26 due to a material reduction in RIDF exposure to 9% (FY22: 11.5%) and a target of 5% by FY27, leading to improved net interest margins (NIMs).

The increased focus on retail and SME in the loan mix to around 60% in FY25 (FY20: 36%) indicates a shift away from corporate lending, resulting in sustainable improvement in return on assets (ROA).

 

Furthermore, the upgrade also reflects the banks improved asset quality, minimal provisioning for legacy stressed assets (net non-performing assets + net security receipts +net restructured assets), and ongoing enhancement in the deposit profile.

Moreover, the bank maintains an adequate capital position, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.2% and Tier-I capital at 14%, backed by internal accruals which are sufficient for 11%-12% growth in advances over the near to medium term.

Also Read

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajasthan is goldmine of opportunities for growth: Rathore at BS Samridhhi

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, FMCG lead; Nazara down 6%, Ola up 12%

CP Radhakrishnan

Parliament LIVE updates: NDA V-P candidate Radhakrishnan files his nomination in presence of PM Modi

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Dr. Lal Path Labs rises 3% on adopting new AI cancer diagnostic tool

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour

Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

India Ratings also considers the proposed acquisition of a 20% stake by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in YBL, expected to enhance the banks strategic direction and governance framework.

The ratings also factor in YBLs investments in low-yielding RIDF deposits due to priority sector lending (PSL) shortfalls and elevated cost-to-income ratio over several fiscals.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a complete range of products, services and digital offerings, to corporate, micro, small and medium enterprises and retail customers. As of June 2025, the bank had a network of over 1,253 branches and 1330 ATMs, with deposits of Rs 2.75 trillion, net advances of Rs 2.41 trillion and total assets of INR4.1 trillion.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 19.36 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure hits a pothole on listing day

NSE SME Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure hits a pothole on listing day

Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon