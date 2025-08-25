Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2025.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2025.

JK Paper Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 394.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14204 shares in the past one month.

 

Action Construction Equipment Ltd soared 11.03% to Rs 1094.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34241 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 4203.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4643 shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd rose 6.91% to Rs 2154. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1591 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd jumped 6.58% to Rs 922.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

