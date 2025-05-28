Martin Burn reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.12% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Martin Burn reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.12% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 407.63% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.92% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.081.64 -95 0.321.99 -84 OPM %-8512.50-157.32 --2543.75-199.50 - PBDT4.78-0.05 LP 7.371.65 347 PBT4.72-0.11 LP 7.121.43 398 NP4.03-0.18 LP 5.991.18 408
