Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 504.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.270.21 505 1.861.68 11 OPM %42.5214.29 -30.6543.45 - PBDT0.620.10 520 0.740.87 -15 PBT0.600.08 650 0.660.79 -16 NP0.450.07 543 0.490.60 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon