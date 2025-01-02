Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11747.3, up 4.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11747.3, up 4.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 4.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 2.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11812.2, up 4.92% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 29.86% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

