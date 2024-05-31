Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 893.33% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
