Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mastek said that its step-down subsidiary Mastek Inc has appointed Marc Berson to its board of directors, effective 01 January 2026.

Based in the United States, Marc currently serves as the head of Google Internal Systems (CIO). His appointment signals Masteks commitment to deepening its North American footprint and integrating world class Silicon Valley expertise into its strategic oversight.

Marcs career spans leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, HP, IBM, and Philips, where he spearheaded massive enterprise transformations. His expertise bridges the gap between complex processes, systems, and cutting-edge digital innovation, making him a pivotal asset for Masteks "Lead with AI" roadmap.

 

Marc holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and a Masters in Project Management from George Washington University.

Umang Nahata, CEO of Mastek, said: Marc brings a rare combination of deep technology insight and practitioner-led experience in navigating the complexities of global scale.

Also Read

Dhruv helicopter, Dhruv helicopters

Civil aviation minister flags off next-generation helicopter Dhruv NG

Deccan Gold Mines share price fell on December 30

Deccan Gold Mines share price tumbles nearly 10% post rights issue

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; SMIDs fall; realty, chemical shares drag

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

E to E Transportation IPO shines on Day 3; 200x subscription, 83% GMP

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh lost a 'great guardian', says Yunus mourning Khaleda Zia's death

His counsel will be invaluable as we solidify Masteks position to lead with AI as the preferred partner for delivering best-in-class ROI to clients. By integrating his Silicon Valley perspective, we are better positioned to accelerate our mission of driving high-impact, AI-driven business outcomes for the modern enterprise.

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/public sector, healthcare, life science, retail, and financial services sectors. The companys service offerings include application development, Oracle suite and cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

The scrip fell 1.13% to currently trade at Rs 2087.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

Lupin signs exclusive licensing deal with Gan & Lee for novel GLP-1 receptor agonist

Lupin signs exclusive licensing deal with Gan & Lee for novel GLP-1 receptor agonist

Honasa Consumer jumps after promoter Varun Alagh raises stake

Honasa Consumer jumps after promoter Varun Alagh raises stake

Cupid gains after board approves FMCG unit in Saudi Arabia

Cupid gains after board approves FMCG unit in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon