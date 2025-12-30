Civil aviation minister flags off next-generation helicopter Dhruv NG

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight of the next-generation civil helicopter Dhruv NG, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, to meet the requirements of the civil aviation market.
Before take-off from HAL here, the minister joined the pilot in the cockpit to gain firsthand insight into the helicopter's advanced systems and features.
According to HAL officials, Dhruv NG, a sophisticated 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter engineered to master the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain is specifically upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu flags off the inaugural flight of the Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv-NG, a civil variant of the indigenous helicopter showcased by HAL at the 2025 Aero India show. pic.twitter.com/AJBh0XCyV7— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025
The helicopter is equipped with twin Shakti 1H1C engines, providing enhanced power ratings and the advantage of internal maintenance capabilities within India.
It features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit, compliant with AS4 requirements, and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness, they said.
In terms of safety and reliability, Dhruv NG incorporates crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and a proven twin-engine configuration for high redundancy.
In terms of ride quality, the officials said that the helicopter has advanced vibration control systems to ensure a smooth ride, tailored for VIP and medical transport.
Listing its features, the officials said maximum take-off weight of the next-generation civil helicopter is stated to be 5,500 kg, with a maximum speed of around 285 km/h, range of around 630 km (with a 20-minute reserve), endurance of around three hours and 40 minutes, service ceiling of around 6,000 metres (high-altitude capable), and internal payload of around 1,000 kg.
The Dhruv NG features a highly configurable cabin (7.33 cubic metres) adaptable for various civilian roles. For VIP/VVIP transport, it has luxury furnishings for four to six passengers, with a maximum capacity of 14 passengers.
As for its Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (Air Ambulance) role, the helicopter is equipped with a layout for four stretchers along with a doctor and attendant.
Its specialised roles include offshore operations, law enforcement, and disaster relief (SAR).
The Dhruv Civil NG is stated by HAL as a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters.
