Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) fell 1.22% to Rs 488 after the company announced that Managing Director T Natarajan will resign effective December 29, 2025, following an order from the Government of Gujarat.

The Government of Gujarat has nominated Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, as managing director with effect from 29 December 2025.

Beniwal, a 2004 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, brings nearly two decades of administrative experience. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IT (BHU), Varanasi, and a Masters degree in Public Administration from Duke University, USA.

His career spans multiple key administrative roles, including Collector and District Magistrate of Mehsana and Ahmedabad, District Development Officer in Kutch, and coordination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits in 2017 and 2018. He has also served as Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board, Managing Director of Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited, Additional CEO of the Gujarat Urban Development Mission, and Commissioner of Municipalities Administration.

 

In these roles, Beniwal has played a pivotal role in urban development initiatives, governance reforms, and strengthening the administration of Urban Local Bodies across Gujarat.

Also Read

Deccan Gold Mines share price fell on December 30

Deccan Gold Mines share price tumbles nearly 10% post rights issue

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; SMIDs fall; realty, chemical shares drag

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

E to E Transportation IPO shines on Day 3; 200x subscription, 83% GMP

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh lost a 'great guardian', says Yunus mourning Khaleda Zia's death

Silver Touch Technologies share

Silver Touch Tech up 7%, hits all-time high; here's what's boosting rally

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert. & Chem is leading entities engaged in the manufacturing and selling of fertilizers, industrial chemical products and providing IT services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.5% to Rs 179 crore on 2.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,968 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin signs exclusive licensing deal with Gan & Lee for novel GLP-1 receptor agonist

Lupin signs exclusive licensing deal with Gan & Lee for novel GLP-1 receptor agonist

Honasa Consumer jumps after promoter Varun Alagh raises stake

Honasa Consumer jumps after promoter Varun Alagh raises stake

Cupid gains after board approves FMCG unit in Saudi Arabia

Cupid gains after board approves FMCG unit in Saudi Arabia

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; metal shares climb

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; metal shares climb

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon