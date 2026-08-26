Max Estates gains as board to mull preferential issue

Max Estates added 2.60% to Rs 570.30 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 28 August 2026, to consider the issue of equity shares through a preferential issue.

The announcement came after market hours on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

The company is yet to disclose the size, pricing and other terms of the proposed preferential issue.

Max Estates is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 58.08% YoY to Rs 4.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales rose 0.85% YoY to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY27.

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