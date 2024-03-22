Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

V R Films & Studios Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2024.

Medico Remedies Ltd tumbled 15.83% to Rs 48.13 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88279 shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd lost 7.22% to Rs 27.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33599 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd crashed 5.80% to Rs 13.32. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd pared 5.12% to Rs 14.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23802 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 26.99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

