ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

ITC may reportedly see a partial stake sale by British American Tobacco this week.

SpiceJet's COO and CCO have resigned from their positions.

Rail Vikas Nigam secured signalling and telecommunication work for Nagpur Division's Khapri Sewagram section and a construction order from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.

Adani Enterprises will begin a digital data collection survey in Dharavi on March 18th.

H.G. Infra Engineering received a highway project worth Rs 862 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.

Jupiter Wagons won a Rs 957 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for manufacturing wagons.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a year-on-year production increase for February.

Pitti Engineering is acquiring Bagadia Chaitra Industries for Rs 125 crore.

Wipro expanded its partnership with Nutanix to launch a dedicated business unit.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment won a bid to develop a project at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront.

Triveni Engineering acquired a stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises to expand its sugar and alcohol business.

IRB Infrastructure Developers secured project finance for its NH-44 project.

HIL approved the acquisition of Crestia Polytech for Rs 160 crore.

R K Swamy makes its stock market debut today with an issue price of Rs 288 per share. The Rs 423.56 crore IPO was subscribed a healthy 25.94 times, with strong participation from all investor categories.

Bharat Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust InvIT also lists today at an issue price of Rs 100 per share. Its Rs 2,500 crore IPO received decent subscription of 8.01 times, led by institutional investors.

The following securities are in the F&O ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Steel Authority of India, Tata Chemicals, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

received board approval to merge its subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance into the main company. Regulatory and shareholder approvals are pending.