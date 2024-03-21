Sensex (    %)
                             
Industrials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 249.13 points or 2.11% at 12030.86 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 8.6%), Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd (up 8.58%),Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (up 8.41%),Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 6.08%),Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 5.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 5.6%), Vascon Engineers Ltd (up 5.21%), Graphite India Ltd (up 5.1%), Inox Wind Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Inox Wind Ltd (up 5%).
On the other hand, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd (down 2.1%), Hercules Hoists Ltd (down 1.75%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.54%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 570 or 0.79% at 72671.69.
The Nifty 50 index was up 169.85 points or 0.78% at 22008.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 691.95 points or 1.67% at 42179.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 190.91 points or 1.49% at 12991.91.
On BSE,2547 shares were trading in green, 470 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

